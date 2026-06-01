Procurement of medicines and equipment to be transparent: CM Rekha Gupta initiates major reorganisation of Health Department

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to increase efficiency in administrative works, 10 employees of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, and Junior Assistant levels have also been transferred.

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New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that to make the capital’s health services more robust, transparent, and accountable, more than 40 medical, paramedical, and administrative officers and employees working under the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) operating under the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Health Department have been transferred. The Chief Minister states that providing better medical facilities to the residents of Delhi is the commitment of our government, and any kind of negligence or indiscipline will not be tolerated in this.

The Chief Minister informed that 10 doctors, including HOO (Head of Office) Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred to the CPA. Apart from this, 19 employees have been transferred to strengthen paramedical services. This includes pharmacists, junior medical lab technicians, lab attendants, drivers, etc.

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According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to increase efficiency in administrative works, 10 employees of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, and Junior Assistant levels have also been transferred. During the review of human resources, the status of officers and employees working in the CPA has also been assessed. Along with this, information on such employees has also been compiled who are on the pay scale of CPA but are working in other offices, so that more effective utilization of available resources can be ensured. Apart from this, other staff has also been removed from the CPA.

The Chief Minister informed that CPA is an important center of the Delhi Government’s health system, from where the work of procurement and supply of medicines, medical equipment, and other essential health materials is operated. To make this system more efficient, experienced officers and employees from various hospitals and departments are being attached. Under this process, 12 medical officers from various hospitals and health institutions have been posted to the CPA. These include Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officer, and CMO level officers. Their posting will further strengthen procurement, storage, supply, and administrative works.

The Chief Minister said that to expedite departmental works, additional responsibilities have also been assigned to various officers. The responsibility of operating the Project Branch, Caretaking Branch, Store and Purchase Branch, Computer Cell, Mobile Health Scheme, PGMS, RTI, Child Rights, Health Mela, Hospital Coordination, and other important units has been given to the respective officers. Apart from this, necessary administrative arrangements have also been made to make the works related to the Store and Purchase Branch and CPA more effective.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the objective of the Delhi Government is to provide the necessary human resources to every unit of the Health Department and to strengthen the institutional capacity. The government is committed to ensuring that the procurement and supply system of medicines and medical materials is fully strengthened and better and time-bound health services are available to the residents of Delhi.