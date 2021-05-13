Lucknow: To meet vaccination requirements in India, production of Covaxin will soon begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The Centre has approved the manufacture of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Bulandshar plant of Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL). Also Read - Bharat Biotech Refused to Provide Covaxin Doses to Delhi Due to Govt Directives, Says Sisodia

A report by News18 stated that the PSU will manufacture 2 crore doses of Covaxin every month. For which, the Centre will provide Rs 30 crore to BIBCOL. Notably, BIBCOL was established in 1989 in Bulandshahar and it manufactures oral polio vaccines and other immunisers.

There has been a rampant shortage of vaccines in India, as a result, some states have suspended vaccination drive for people aged between 18-44. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday said that the people under the age of 45 won’t get Covaxin shots from Thursday as limited stocks are left for the next four days.

Maharashtra too decided to temporarily suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 over shortage of jabs, and divert the available stock of doses for the above-45 age group.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have submitted to the Centre their production plan for the next four months, informing they can ramp it up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August, official sources said on Wednesday. The sources said the Union Health Ministry and the office of Drugs Controller General of India had sought from both the firms their production plan for June, July, August and September.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, are currently being used in India’s inoculation drive against coronavirus.