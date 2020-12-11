New Delhi: Looks matter and all should look professional at workplace. Yes, you are right. The Maharashtra government has taken this ‘professional mantra’ to the next level. The state government on Friday issued a notification, asking its employees to avoid wearing jeans and T-shirt to workplace. Also Read - Man, Who Befriended Girl on Instagram, Kills Her Brother, Grandmother; Commits Suicide Later

The state asked its government employees and contractual staff to not wear jeans or t-shirt in the Secretariat and Government offices. It has also instructed them to wear appropriate formal clothes to look professional. Also Read - When Will Schools in Maharastra Open? Here’s What State Education Minister Has to Say

As per the order, the government employees must wear khadi clothes at least on Fridays to encourage the use of handspun. “It has been observed that several officials/staff (mainly contractual staff and advisers engaged for government work) do not wear attire suitable for government employees. Hence, the image of government staff gets sullied among people,” it said.

Women employees can wear sarees, salwars/chudidars kurtas, trouser pants and shirts alongwith dupattas if necessary, it said. For men, there is less choice: they can wear shirts and “pants or trouser pants”.

However, this is not the first state to do so. Prior to this, Bihar and Karnataka have issued such notifications, asking their employees to look professional at workplace.

In August last year, the Bihar government issued a dress code for all its employees to ensure discipline and office decorum. Issuing an order, the state government asked officials to avoid casuals. “Officials and employees are found coming in casuals which is against the office culture and office decorum,” said the letter.

The order from the state government also stated that the employees will not come to the office in T-shirts and jeans.

Saying that employees can wear dhoti-kurta, dhoti with shirt/ coat, or coat-trousers for men, the order stated “loud, gaudy colours” must be avoided.

Prior to this, the Tamil Nadu government in June last year ordered government employees to avoid casual attire and wear clothes that reflect Indian and Tamil culture. Women will have to wear sari/salwar kameez/churidaar with dupatta while they are on government duty, men will have wear shirts with formal pants/veshti (dhoti) or any other Indian traditional dress.

In August 2017, the Himachal Pradesh government had also a similar order, prescribing a dress code for all its employees to ensure that they are appropriately clad in formal, descent and sober clothes, specifically during court appearances and also while attending office.

In June 2018, the Rajasthan government also banned its employees from wearing Jeans and T-shirts through a special circular.

In 2013, the Karnataka government had also introduced a dress code for its employees. While female employees were barred from attending office work by wearing skirts, T-Shirt and Pant, Male employees should not wear T-Shirt.