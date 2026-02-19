Home

News

Neha not suspended, has been told...: Galgotias Universitys Registrar gives major update over Chinese robodog controversy at AI Impact Summit

‘Neha not suspended, has been told…’: Galgotias University’s Registrar gives major update over Chinese robodog controversy at AI Impact Summit

The Galgotias University staff and officials on Wednesday vacated their stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo.

New Delhi: Galgotias University has landed in a major controversy and is trending across social media platforms. Earlier on Wednesday, the Galgotias University staff and officials vacated their stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo, following controversy over the display of a “Chinese” robodog, which they allegedly claimed to be their own invention. According to the news agency ANI report, citing sources, the authorities had asked Galgotias University to vacate its expo stall. Meanwhile, Nitin Kumar Gaur, Galgotias University Registrar, has shared an important update regarding this viral controversy.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Nitin Kumar Gaur, Galgotias University Registrar, on Thursday, stated, “We (Galgotias University) have already given our explanation. I told you yesterday that it was a mistake, we are sorry for that… We never want the image of the university or the country to be ruined… We have vacated the stall from there (India AI Impact Summit). We are definitely going to investigate the rest of the things. We will see why this mistake was made and will ensure that no such mistake is repeated… If the image is ruined because of one mistake, then it is unacceptable…”

#WATCH | Noida, UP: On Galgotias University asked to vacate India AI Impact Summit expo, Nitin Kumar Gaur, Galgotias University Registrar says, “We (Galgotias University) have already given our explanation. I told you yesterday that it was a mistake, we are sorry for that… We… pic.twitter.com/rVDLMUfSMb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

While speaking about the university’s professor, Neha Singh, he added, “She is not suspended and has been told to stay… Until the complete investigation is done as to why such a mistake has been committed, such proceedings will continue… Because of one person’s wrongdoing, the entire university should not be questioned… We are also citizens of India, and we definitely want our country to move forward.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Galgotias University’s Professor Neha Singh, who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as ‘Orion’ and explaining it at the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University’s own.

“We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children’s study, for the children’s research and development. Our center, our campus — it has gone into the children’s lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed,” Professor Neha Singh told ANI. Addressing the viral video, Singh claimed that due to one “misinterpretation”, the whole controversy has got wings. She also clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at School of Management and not teaching AI.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.