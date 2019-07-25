New Delhi: In an incident of forcing allegiance to a political party, supporters of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) allegedly thrashed a college professor in Bengal’s Hoogly district after he tried to mediate in a fallout between students over chanting ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

The professor was trying to protect a group of students who were being made to forcefully slogan ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’ by the TMCP members- when he got into a heated argument with the latter and was subsequently beaten.

A News18 report quoted the professor, “I have sustained injuries on my face and head. Presently, I am lodging a police complaint (at Uttarpara police station). The student union members always behave in an unruly manner but I can’t name them. If I do so I will not be able to step in the campus.”

Describing the incident, he said that the student union members were behaving rudely with some female students and when he and along with some other teachers tried to mediate.

During the talks, the student union members demanded an apology from the other students involved in the spat but later added that they also chant ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’ and ‘Trinamool Zindabad’. When the students denied this request, one of them was slapped.

The professor added that thenceforth the situation escalated and he was also assaulted.

Speaking to the TMCP state chief, it was found that he wasn’t sure if the accused were indeed from the student union.

In the same News18 report, he was quoted, “I strongly condemn the act and we are inquiring into the matter. The one who is at fault will definitely be punished.”