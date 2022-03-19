New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday addressed the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the 14th annual India-Japan Annual Summit is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between two countries.Also Read - UP: New Cabinet To Take Oath With CM Adityanath On March 25, Seating Arrangements For Over 75K People Being Made In Lucknow

Speaking at the summit, PM Modi emphasised that "progress, prosperity and partnership" are the basis of India-Japan relations, and said Delhi is committed to providing all possible support to Japanese companies in India.

Key Points Of PM Modi’s Speech at 14th India-Japan Annual Summit

The world is still grappling with Covid-19 and its side effects. There are still obstacles in the process of global economic recovery. Geo-political events are also presenting new challenges. In this context, deepening the India-Japan partnership is not only important for both the countries.

India-Japan relations will encourage peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and also at the global level.

Both India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply. It is imperative to achieve the goal of sustainable economic growth and tackle the problem of climate change.

India-Japan clean energy partnership will prove to be a decisive step in this direction.

Later, addressing joint press conference with the Japanese PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that Japan will invest 5 trillion Yen or Rs 3.2 lakh crores in the next five years in India.

“There has been progress in the economic partnership between India- Japan economic partnership. Japan is one of the largest investors in India. India-Japan are working as ‘One team- One project’ on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor,” he added.

Prior to that, both leaders also witnessed the exchange of MoUs between India and Japan agreements, signed in the areas of cybersecurity, capacity building, information sharing and cooperation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met the Japanese PM at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and the two leaders held productive talks during which ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed.