New Delhi: Even though a complete ban has been imposed on victory processions by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, workers and supporters of leading parties in several states were seen celebrating the election results on Sunday. Also Read - Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Trinamool’s Becharam Manna Leading, BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharya Trails

After taking notice of the celebrations, the EC issued a notice to all states and UTs, where the counting of votes are currently underway, to ban such events and gatherings immediately. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Massive Lead Over Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

Issuing an order, the Election Commission wrote to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to suspend responsible SHOs and other officers immediately and said criminal and disciplinary actions must be initiated against them. Also Read - Bhowanipore Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Leading

Here’s a copy of the EC order:

Earlier in the day, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, as official trends show the party leading.

TMC supporters were seen celebrating at Kalighat, Kolkata as party leads on 202 seats as per official trends.

Earlier, the Election Commission had banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes.

As the counting in some of the places have come to a near-end, ruling parties were poised to return to power in three states with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress striding way ahead of the BJP in West Bengal while the BJP was comfortably ahead in Assam as was the LDF in Kerala, Election Commission trends indicated.