New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia installed CCTV camera in Patparganj, his assembly constituency, as a part of Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s project of installing 3 Lakh cameras across Delhi.

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia today installed a CCTV camera in Patparganj which is his constituency. He says,”With the increase in crime in Delhi especially against women our govt has decided to install CCTV cameras across the city.Project of installing 3 lakh cameras have started.” pic.twitter.com/ipBBnJpRJ8 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Manish Sisodia, in a Facebook post, said that the cameras will serve as the eyes of Delhi government for the purpose of women’s security.



“These CCTV cameras are wireless and the live feed, as well as the video feed of past 20 days, will be stored at the PWD headquarters via the internet. The feed will be available to Local SHO as well as RWA (Resident Welfare Association),” said Sisodia.

“This day has arrived after a long struggle, and we fought a lot to make the people stakeholder in this project. I am happy the way RWA was involved instead of SDM in deciding the location of cameras which will lead to ensure women’s security,” Sisodia added.