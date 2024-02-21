Projects Worth Over Rs 100 Crore Inaugurated For Benefit Of Differently Abled

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the inauguration of various essential facilities across different regions.

Empowering Differently Abled: Wednesday was a significant day in the journey towards empowering persons with disabilities as Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar virtually inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 100 crore. These projects, aimed at enhancing rehabilitation facilities and fostering inclusivity, underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of every citizen. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the inauguration of various essential facilities across different regions.

Addressing the ceremony, Virendra Kumar reiterated the Government’s steadfast commitment to the empowerment of persons with disabilities, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. He emphasized the importance of inclusivity and empowerment, envisioning a society where every individual can thrive.

Joining the event virtually, Minister of State Kumari Pratima Bhowmik and senior MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lauded the rapid progress and shared vision towards empowering the disabled community, echoing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a strong and capable India.

Secretary, DEPwD Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted the Government’s comprehensive approach towards disability empowerment, emphasizing the expansion of facilities and partnerships with the private sector to enhance training and education opportunities.

The following facilities were inaugurated on Wednesday:

Vocational Training Centre at SVNIRTAR, Cuttack: Spanning an area of 4563 square meters, this state-of-the-art facility will offer comprehensive vocational training to disabled individuals, including courses in LED repair, beauty therapy, mobile hardware repair, and soft skills. Equipped with workshops, halls, and hostel accommodations, it represents a beacon of hope and opportunity for the disabled community. Accessible Hostels: Hostels at CRC Patna & Guwahati were virtually inaugurated, ensuring comfortable accommodation and support for disabled students pursuing education and training. Newly Constructed Buildings: Composite regional centers in Rajnandgaon, Davanagere, and Gorakhpur welcomed their newly constructed buildings, further enhancing the infrastructure for rehabilitation and support services. Foundation stone laid for Hydrotherapy Unit: In collaboration with The Hans Foundation, NIEPID, Secunderabad, laid the foundation stone for a cutting-edge Hydrotherapy Unit. This initiative aims to revolutionize therapeutic interventions for persons with disabilities, setting a precedent for quality care across the nation.

