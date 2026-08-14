Prominent Bengaluru hospital under scanner after expired food, stale bread found in kitchen during safety inspection

In another recent drive, officials inspected 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru. The inspections found expired food products, spoiled meat, fungal growth on vegetables and poor storage practices.

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Prominent Bengaluru hospital under scanner after expired food, stale bread found in kitchen during safety inspection

A food safety inspection at a major hospital in Bengaluru has found expired food items, stale bread and other violations in the kitchen, raising concerns over the quality of food being prepared for patients and staff. Officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration inspected the kitchen of Apollo Hospitals on Bannerghatta Road and found several food safety lapses. According to reports, expired maida and stale bread were among the items found during the inspection. Officials also detected the use of misbranded food products in the hospital kitchen.

The findings came as Bengaluru continues to face a wider food safety crackdown. The department has recently carried out inspections at hotels, restaurants, food outlets and other establishments across the city after concerns over the handling and storage of food.

In another recent drive, officials inspected 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru. The inspections found expired food products, spoiled meat, fungal growth on vegetables and poor storage practices. As many as 35 food samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing.

The latest hospital inspection is particularly concerning because food prepared in hospital kitchens is consumed by patients, including people who may already be weak or recovering from illness.

Officials are expected to take further action against establishments found violating food safety rules. The department has also been increasing inspections across Bengaluru. In June, officials inspected 236 food outlets, grocery stores and e-commerce warehouses in the city. They registered 44 cases for violations such as expired products and misbranding and issued 65 notices to food businesses.

The Bengaluru inspections are part of a broader effort by food safety authorities to ensure that food is stored, prepared and served according to safety standards. The latest findings have once again raised questions about how regularly kitchens and food storage areas are checking expiry dates and maintaining proper hygiene.

For the hospital involved, further action will depend on the findings of the food safety authorities and any additional checks or testing carried out after the inspection.