Srinagar: Owner of Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo has been shot dead by terrorist inside his pharmacy near Iqbal Park in Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Also Read - LIVE Score RR vs MI IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Sanju Samson Departs as Rajasthan Royals in Deep Trouble Against Mumbai Indians

The area has been cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is underway, J&K Police confirmed. Also Read - Court Rejects Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Bail Plea

Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is underway: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Also Read - Maharashtra Allows Reopening of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Shani Shingnapur Temple From Oct 7 | Check Full List of Guidelines

(More to follow)