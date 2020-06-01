New Delhi: Going in line with the earlier order of the Central government, over 1,000 products manufactured by firms such as Dabur, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India will not be sold at CAPF canteens from Monday, the MHA said. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: Centre Moves Towards Unlock 1.0 But These States Extend Lockdown

These products will not be sold at the Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens as they are not 'swadeshi' or are prepared from purely imported products, the MHA added.

The development comes after the MHA on May 13 declared that the nationwide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will only sell indigenous or 'swadeshi' products from June 1 in a bid to give a fillip to domestic industries.

The MHA order also said all those items which are made from purely imported products are being de-listed from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar or CAPF canteens from Monday.

The firms, whose certain products use imported goods and have been de-listed, include Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, VIP Industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India, among others.

The order said the rejection or de-listing of non-swadeshi goods is done by the canteen board “on the sole basis of information submitted by the firms”.

The CAPF canteens do an estimated business worth Rs 2,800 crore annually by selling their products to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel of these forces tasked for a variety of internal security duties and border guards.