New Delhi: Hours after the handbag and documents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece were snatched by two bike-borne miscreants in the national capital, Delhi Police on Saturday said the culprits have been identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Saying that both the accused are from Delhi, police said that one of the duo is suspected to be a minor. The move from the police came after Damayanti Ben Modi, the victim has filed a case of snatching.

Earlier in the day, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of Modi’s niece in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. The robbery happened in the broad-daylight when Damayanti was getting down from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines.

She was in Amritsar and returned to Delhi today morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan. She had planned leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening. According to her, Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse were snatched by the robbers.

After the incident, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the rise in crimes in the city. “Over the period of time, Delhi has been witnessing several such crimes and we have been saying that 90 per cent of illegal immigrants are responsible for a rise in the crimes in the city but when it comes to taking an action against them, the Delhi chief minister says that they (illegal immigrants) brothers. Arvind Kejriwal has been protecting them,” Tiwari told India Today. Tiwari slammed Kejriwal as the crime spot was just a few kilometres away from the Delhi CM’s residence.