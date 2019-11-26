New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Constitution of India “a holy book”, Congress’ Manmohan Singh said that the “proof of the pudding is in the eating”. Bringing up the reference of the ongoing Maharashtra politics, the former prime minister also wondered if the Constitution is in safe hands anymore.

“I think the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The way the central government has behaved in Maharashtra, it is not certain that constitutional norms are safe in the hands of present establishment,” NDTV reported Manmohan Singh said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during his address in the Central Hall on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Constitution Day, had said, “always considered our Constitution to be a holy book, a guiding light”.

He also paid homage to the Father of Indian Constitution DR BR Ambedkar. “Today is a historic day. 70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution,” he said remembering Baba Saheb.

“The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties mentioned in our Constitution,” he said, adding that the country will remember the constitutional pillars laid by Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister. This came shortly after Ajit Pawar stepped down from the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered the Maharashtra Government to conduct a floor test to prove its majority in the House by 5 PM on Wednesday after considering the competing claims of the opposition parties. The Sena-NCP-Congress welcomed the top court’s verdict calling it a milestone in the Indian democracy.