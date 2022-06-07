New Delhi: Delhi police on Tuesday provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family following an FIR registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.Also Read - Kuwait Supermarket Removes Indian Products From Shelves Over Prophet Mohammed Remarks Row

For the unversed, the former BJP spokesperson had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats. She had also issued a fervent appeal to media houses and the general public ‘not to make her address public’. Also Read - Citing Security Threat, Nupur Sharma Requests Media Houses, People Not To Make Her Address Public

“Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks,” NDTV quoted an official as saying. Also Read - Govt Took Strong Action Against Those Who Made Derogatory Remarks Against Minorities: Indian Embassy In Kuwait

I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family. — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) June 5, 2022

Notably, the controversial statement made by Sharma has set off an international furore. Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested and demanded an apology.

Following the uproar, the Bharatiya Janata Party suspended Sharma and another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who also made insulting comment against Prophet Muhammad on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asserted that there is no place for indiscipline in the party and no one is allowed to cross the party line.