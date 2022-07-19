New Delhi: In a big relief to Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered no coercive action against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with the FIRs registered against her across the country over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made during a TV debate show.

Man Stabbed for 'Supporting' Nupur Sharma in Bihar's Sitamarhi, says Family; Police Deny Claim

While taking note of the alleged threats to life extended to Sharma after its July 1 order, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also protected her from coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.

Observing that it never wanted Sharma to visit every court for relief, the bench issued notices to the Centre and several states including Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on her plea and sought their responses by August 10.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire” and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

For the unversed, the apex court was hearing the plea filed by Sharma seeking to stay on her possible arrest and club nine cases filed against her across India. The court is now set to take up the matter for the next hearing on August 10.

