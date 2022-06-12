New Delhi: Violence continued on Saturday against the alleged controversial statements of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.Also Read - Prophet Row: No Innocent to be Harassed, But No Guilty to Be Spared, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Warns of Strictest Action

60 Arrested, Internet Suspended In Parts Of West Bengal

In West Bengal, at least 60 people were arrested on Saturday after a wave of fresh violence broke out in the industrial district of Howrah, parts of Murshidabad district, and South 24 Parganas. Also Read - With Eye On Presidential Polls, Mamata Banerjee Calls Opposition Meet On June 15

Mamata Banerjee Warns Of Stringent Action

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to take strict action against those attempting to instigate riots in the state while the West Bengal government suspended internet services in parts of Howrah (till June 13) and Murshidabad district till Tuesday, June 14 to stop the spread of misinformation. Also Read - West Bengal: After Howrah, Internet Services Suspended in Murshidabad Over Prophet Row

Internet services have been suspended in Beldanga 1 block covering Beldanga Police Station area and Beldanga 2 block covering Rejinagar and Shaktipur Police Station areas till 6 AM on June 14, an order stated.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur, and Panchla till June 15. The restrictions were imposed after protests erupted in several parts of the Howrah district on Friday.

237 Arrested From Across Uttar Pradesh, Bulldozer Action To Continue Against Criminals And Mafias, Warns Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the state Police arrested 237 people from various districts in connection with Friday’s violence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of the “strictest” action against those attempting to vitiate the atmosphere.

“Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days,” he said on Twitter while issuing directives to officials.

“Bulldozer action will continue against criminals and mafias. There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Legal Action Under NSA Or Gangster Act

“Those who patronize the mafia will be dealt with strictly and not a single attempt to disturb the atmosphere will be accepted. The conspirators/accused will be identified and arrested at the earliest. Legal action will be taken against such people under NSA or Gangster Act,” the UP CM said further.

Yogi Adityanath’s office said that officials have been given liberty and clear instructions to take stringent action against “anti-social elements”.

68 held in Prayagraj, 50 in Hathras

In Saharanpur and Prayagraj, police officials said action will be taken against those arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Among those arrested, 68 were held in Prayagraj and 50 in Hathras, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement on Saturday. He said 55 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad, eight in Firozabad, and three in Aligarh.

As of 5 pm on Saturday, the DGP said, a total of 13 FIRs have been lodged in connection with Friday’s protests — three each in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri and Jalaun.

Massive Protests had erupted in several states across the country on Friday over remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi Media Cell in-charge Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad.