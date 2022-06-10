Prophet Remarks Row Latest Update: After massive protests were witnessed in various states over the Prophet remarks row, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and stay alert as they will be on target. Earlier in the day, violent protests were witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir with the agitators demanding action and arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal.Also Read - Prophet Remark Row: 109 Arrested In Uttar Pradesh After Stone Pelting, Protests In Various Cities

Home Ministry issues alert

A senior MHA official told news agency ANI that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. Also Read - Prophet Row: Shahi Imam Says Protest Not Called By Jama Masjid, Delhi Court Sends 30 AIMIM Workers To Custody

“We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation,” the official said. Also Read - Noida People, Feeling Burned Out? 7 Weekend Getaways For A Quick Spell Of Rejuvenation

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, stones were pelted at policemen in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during the protests which were also witnessed in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow. In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and an attempt made to set ablaze a police vehicle, a police official said.

Delhi

Various shops were partially closed in some minority areas in Delhi as massive police deployment was enforced to avoid untoward situations. A massive protest broke out at Jama Masjid in the national capital. “People had gathered in large numbers for just 15-20 minutes after which the crowd dispersed. The situation is now under control,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

Soon after the Friday prayers, the people of the minority community had gathered on the stairs just outside the Jama Masjid, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu imposed a curfew in few areas and parts of the Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown while prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Ranchi as slogan-shouting protesters carrying placards demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Jharkhand

Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi after some policemen and others were injured while trying to control an irate mob near Hanuman temple on the city’s Main Road. Police also had to open fire in the air besides resorting to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilled out on the road after Friday prayers in a mosque located close by.

Gujarat

Massive protests were also held in Gujarat in some areas of Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Shops and markets in Muslim-dominated Dariyapur and Karanj areas in Ahmedabad remained shut while in Dariyapur, several men and teenagers gathered on a main road with placards proclaiming love for the Prophet and demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Maharashtra

At least 3,000 protesters including around 1,000 women took out a march in Panvel city of Navi Mumbai demanding the arrest of Sharma and Jindal. A protest was also held at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi, where a delegation submitted their demands to the Vashi Police Station. Similar protest gatherings or marches were held in Thane, Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Pune.

Protests abroad

Notably, India faced a major pushback on the Prophet row after the Muslim countries protested on the issue, envoys were summoned and Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Iran issued statements. The government has, however, said that the statements does not reflect its view but of the fringe elements.