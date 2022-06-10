New Delhi: Curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Kishtwar districts while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown as tension mounted over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal. Internet services were snapped in the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir, authorities said.Also Read - Prophet Row: Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand Booked by Delhi Police Over Inflammatory Statements

In Kashmir, security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order. The old city — popularly known as Downtown Srinagar — witnessed a complete shutdown with public transport off the roads.

Prophet row: Tensions mount in J&K