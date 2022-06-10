New Delhi: Curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Kishtwar districts while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown as tension mounted over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal. Internet services were snapped in the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir, authorities said.Also Read - Prophet Row: Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand Booked by Delhi Police Over Inflammatory Statements
In Kashmir, security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order. The old city — popularly known as Downtown Srinagar — witnessed a complete shutdown with public transport off the roads.
Prophet row: Tensions mount in J&K
- Authorities have shut down the internet on mobile devices in some areas in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to stop rumour-mongers, officials said, adding there were no reports of any untoward incident in the Valley so far.
- Traffic was plying in Lal Chowk, Batamaloo and adjoining areas with offices and schools remaining open. Union minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh appealed for peace and harmony.
- According to officials, tension spread in the Bhaderwah area on Thursday evening after alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
- Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media. The police have registered a case and warned people against taking the law into their own hands. “Curfew has been imposed in both districts of Doda and Kishtwar as a precautionary measure,” Divisional Commissioner, Jammu region, Ramesh Kumar told PTI. He said the situation was peaceful.
- Officials said internet services have been snapped in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns because of rumour-mongering. Hate speeches against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma were allegedly delivered from a mosque. In another incident, someone uploaded an objectionable post on social media triggering further tension.
- Registering FIRs in both cases, the police have warned that anyone found violating law and order will not be spared. “Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Bhaderwah police station,” a police official said. “Anyone who takes the law into his own hands will not be spared,” he said.
- Union minister Jitendra Singh said he was deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation in Bhaderwah. “I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for,” he said.
- “Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation,” Singh said.