New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, people in large number gathered outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid to protest against the suspended BJP spokesperson and her former colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal. While the protests in Delhi erupted outside the Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers, people also gathered in UP’s Saharanpur to condemn the comments made by Sharma during a TV debate. “Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started to protest over inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal. Within 10-15 minutes, we managed to bring the situation under control. Protests were done on the street, without any permission so legal action will be taken”, said DCP Central District, Shweta Chauhan. Stay here for the LIVE updates.Also Read - West Bengal: Cop Kills Woman Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata, Later Shoots Self