New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, people in large number gathered outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid to protest against the suspended BJP spokesperson and her former colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal. While the protests in Delhi erupted outside the Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers, people also gathered in UP’s Saharanpur to condemn the comments made by Sharma during a TV debate. “Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started to protest over inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal. Within 10-15 minutes, we managed to bring the situation under control. Protests were done on the street, without any permission so legal action will be taken”, said DCP Central District, Shweta Chauhan. Stay here for the LIVE updates.Also Read - West Bengal: Cop Kills Woman Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata, Later Shoots Self

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: Allahabad DM injured in protest. Situation remains tense, additional forces deployed to avoid untoward incident.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: In Telangana, protests erupt outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. Later, with the intervention of the Police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. Police force & CRPF deployed in the area now.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Prophet Comments Row LIVE: After a protest call by Ludhiana Jama Masjid, protests were held across Punjab demanding the arrest of those who disrespected the Prophet, said Ludhiana’s Shahi Imam.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Prophet Remarks Row: In Atala area of UP’s Prayagraj, stones were thrown during clashes. Additional forces deployed to bring the situation under control.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: Huge protest in UP’s Saharanpur over inflammatory statements of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. News agency ANI has tweeted a video wherein protesters can be seen making slogans against Sharma.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj (Allahabad), there were instances of stone-throwing. Situtation remains tense, police personnel at spot.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Prophet Remark Row LIVE: Situation tense in Howrah as people in large numbers have taken to streets to protest over inflammatory remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: Ranchi City SP injured in protest over Prophet remark. Situation tense