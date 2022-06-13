Ranchi: A total of five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the Prophet remarks row protests and violence in Ranchi on Friday, 10th June, reported news agency ANI quoting the Ranchi Police on Monday. They have been identified as Mohd Arif alias Rinku Khan, Belal Ansari, Mohd Ashfaque, Mohd Anish and Mohd Danish Khan, the police said.Also Read - Prophet Remark Row: Jharkhand Restores Internet After 33 Hours, Security Bolstered in Tense Ranchi

Further, six named accused – Shahnawaz, Mohd Usman, Mohd Tabarak, Afsar Alam, Sarfaraz Alam and Saveer Ansari – are undergoing medical treatment. A total of 42 locations have been raided till now, the police added. Also Read - Prophet Row: No Innocent to be Harassed, But No Guilty to Be Spared, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Warns of Strictest Action

Tension continues to prevail in the Jharkhand capital in the wake of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad that claimed the lives of two teenagers and left more than two dozen injured. The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Also Read - Prophet Row: Jharkhand CM Orders High-Level Probe Into Ranchi Violence As Stir Spills to Day 2

DGP, senior officials summoned to Raj Bhavan over violence reports

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials to Raj Bhavan over the recent violence in Ranchi and sought to know why water cannon, rubber bullets or tear gas were not used to disperse the crowd and why the administration failed to take preventive action. “Why didn’t you use water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas. There was no provision for these things there. Why?” an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

