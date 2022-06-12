Dispur: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakhandhi districts. The step has been taken to avoid any untoward incident or any act of violence, especially since the eruption of protests in different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday in wake of provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammed by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, officials said on Sunday.Also Read - Prayagraj Clash Key Accused's Home To Be Razed By Bulldozer, Family Asked To Vacate Property

Prohibitory orders have been circulated in view of the emerging situation on the law and order front after the controversial statement and protests have been seen in many places of the country as reported in various media, said the officials of the district administrations. Also Read - Assam Announces Set Up Of 1,000 MG Solar Power Plant; 5000 Bighas Allotted For Project

“There is an ample apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility, loss of human life and property due to public gathering on the issue in the district,” separate orders of the Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi district administrations said. Also Read - Prophet Row: Protesters Attack, Damage Local Train in Bethuadahari Railway Station in Bengal’s Nadia District | LIVE

The DMs’ orders said that no procession, rally, dharna (demonstration), distribution of leaflets, banners and posters attracting breach of public peace and tranquility will be allowed in these three districts.

In view of the inflammatory remarks, some rallies were taken out in certain places in the three districts on Friday and Saturday and the police stopped them leading to the imposition of the prohibitory orders.

(With agency inputs)