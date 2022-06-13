Nupur Sharma Controversy: Amid ongoing controversy over Nupur Sharma’s alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, Lok Sabha Member Gautam Gambhir condemned the threats issued against her and stating that the blatant display of hatred is a cause of concern.Furthermore, he clarified that he has not supported Sharma’s statements. “The party has taken strict disciplinary action against her and she has unequivocally apologised for the same. The blatant display of hatred, death threats against her and her family and coordinated rioting in different parts of the country is a cause of concern”, said Gambhir.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Kolkata Police Summon Nupur Sharma; Asked To Appear On June 20

He added, “Even more astonishing is the silence of those secular liberals who blame our party for so-called intolerance. It is clear that vote bank politics is in play in certain states where rioters have created havoc with impunity.” Also Read - No Virat Kohli, KL Rahul; Gautam Gambhir Picks India's Top 3 For T20 World Cup

Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING! #LetsTolerateIntolerance — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2022

Also Read - Gautam Gambhir to Sunil Gavaskar; Legends SLAM Captain Rishabh Pant's Call to Send Axar Patel Ahead of Dinesh Karthik

What Had Happened?

For the unversed, Sharma’s comments, made during a TV debate, has sparked violent protests in several parts of the country. On Friday, protests were witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir with the agitators demanding action and arrest of Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal. The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party.

Kolkata Police Summons Nupur Sharma

Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks. She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said.

Besides, Trinamool Congress (TMC) minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.