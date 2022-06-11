Prophet Remark Row Live Updates: Massive Protests erupted in several states across the country over remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Muhammad. A day after the massive violence where arson and stone pelting incidents were reported across the country, the police began massive crackdown on miscreants. As many as 227 people have been arrested so far by the Uttar Pradesh police. Howrah Police has arrested 70 people since last night in relation to violence. Delhi Police too have registered a case against unknown people under section 188 of the IPC after the protest that erupted yesterday at the Jama Masjid. Internet service has been suspended in Ranchi and Section 144 has been imposed by the administration who has also asked the citizens not to venture out or will be taken into custody.Also Read - Prophet Row: BJP Office Vandalised, Set On Fire In West Bengal’s Howrah During Protests

Prophet Remark Row Protests Live Updates