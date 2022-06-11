Prophet Remark Row Live Updates: Massive Protests erupted in several states across the country over remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Muhammad. A day after the massive violence where arson and stone pelting incidents were reported across the country, the police began massive crackdown on miscreants. As many as 227 people have been arrested so far by the Uttar Pradesh police. Howrah Police has arrested 70 people since last night in relation to violence. Delhi Police too have registered a case against unknown people under section 188 of the IPC after the protest that erupted yesterday at the Jama Masjid. Internet service has been suspended in Ranchi and Section 144 has been imposed by the administration who has also asked the citizens not to venture out or will be taken into custody.Also Read - Prophet Row: BJP Office Vandalised, Set On Fire In West Bengal’s Howrah During Protests

Prophet Remark Row Protests Live Updates

Also Read - Prophet Row: Shahi Imam Says Protest Not Called By Jama Masjid, Delhi Court Sends 30 AIMIM Workers To Custody

Also Read - Curfew Imposed in Ranchi After Protests Over Prophet Remarks Row; Internet Suspended

Live Updates

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Prophet protest | 70 named accused & over 5000 unnamed…Action to be taken under Gangster Act and NSA, Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar on yesterday’s violence in Prayagraj.

    “Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds…The anti social-elements used minor kids to hurl stones at police & administration. Case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action to be taken under Gangster Act & NSA,” Prayagraj SSP added.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Jamat e Islami Hind to provide leagal assistance to ‘innocents’ arrested after Friday violence

    Jamat e Islami Hind (JIH) to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the protests which turned into violence on Friday. It will access the situation and then identify individuals who need legal assistance to “innocents” who are being picked by the police. “We will identify and assist those innocents who are getting arrested due to the Friday violence,” said JIH Secretary Mohammad Ahmad.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    West Bengal: Sec 144 CrPC imposed in and around the stretches of National Highways & Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah extended till 15th June

  • 10:57 AM IST

    West Bengal protests | Fresh clash between Police & a group of protesters breaks out at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police use tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelt stones

  • 10:56 AM IST

    Jharkhand | Security forces deployed alongside imposition of Sec 144 in 12 PS areas of Ranchi. The district administration has also extended suspension of internet services till tomorrow morning

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Case registered against unidentified persons in view of Friday’s protest at Jama Masjid

    Case registered against unidentified people u/s 188 IPC in view of yesterday’s protest at Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Protesters being identified.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    Howrah Police has arrested 70 people since last night in relation to violence that happened on Friday.