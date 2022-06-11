Ranchi: A day after deadly violence that rocked Ranchi that killed two people and injured many other over remark by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the incident. As per Chief Minister’s office (CMO), a two-member committee, comprising senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar, was formed to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured. “The committee will find all aspects that lead yesterday’s violence in Ranchi, and will submit its report in 7 days,” the CMO said in a statement.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Leader Naveen Jindal's Family Leaves Delhi After Death Threat

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week. According to Ranchi’s Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the incident. “Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence,” he said. Also Read - Section 144 In Several Areas In Ranchi Post Violence During Prophet Remark Protests

Meanwhile, Jharkhand police has also deployed additional forces in other sensitive districts too. Legal procedures are being followed as protective measure to keep the situation under control. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: 2 Dead, 10 Injured In Jharkhand's Ranchi As Violent Protests Erupt; Curfew Imposed

After the violence erupted, section 144 was imposed on in several areas in the capital city Saturday. Ranchi district administration, in a statement, said situation is now under control and CCTV footage and videos were being analysed. “Sec 144 CrPC enforced in 12 PS areas of Ranchi. Situation under control, being monitored. Forces deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinized and necessary actions will be taken. Identification process is going on,” Ranchi distict administration was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Internet services have been suspended in Ranchi till June 12 morning, the administration said.

Section 144 in Ranchi’s 12 police station areas

The administration imposed section 144 imposed in 12 police station areas of Ranchi city. These include:

Kotwali police station

Lalpur police station

Daily market police station

Doranda police station

Jaggnathpur police station

Chutia police station

Lower market police station

Hindpidi police station

Bariatu police station

Sukhdev Nagar police station

Argora police station

Pandra police station

Violent protests broke out in the state capital on Friday over the inflammatory comments made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.