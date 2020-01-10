Mumbai: A Bollywood actress has been arrested as police busted a prostitution racket being operated from a five-star hotel in suburban Goregaon and arrested. Another model has been arrested. The sex racket was busted after a team of police led by DCP D S Swami conducted a raid on the hotel on Thursday night based on a tip-off, the official said.

“Bollywood actress Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh were arrested for allegedly supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels,” he said.

As part of the operation, decoy customers were sent to the hotel, who met the suppliers. After that the police team conducted the raid, during which two women were rescued, he said. Dindoshi Police have booked the accused under IPC sections370(3) and 34 and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Amrita Dhanoa recently came to news as she had filed a complained against Arhaan Khan — Big Boss 13’s one of the most talked-about contestants — for duping her. Arhaan Khan got evicted from Bigg Boss and is currently seeing Rashami Desai. Amrita had also alleged that Arhaan has forged her identity. His original name was Mazhar Shaikh.