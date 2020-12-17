New Delhi: A protest is constitutional till it does not destroy property or endanger life, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it heard a batch of pleas seeking directions to the authorities to immediately remove the protesting farmers at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws. A SC bench led by CJI SA Bobde also asserted the need for the Centre and farmers to talk. It also suggested setting up an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give its side of story. Also Read - Supreme Court Quashes Uttar Pradesh Govt's Plea to Detain Dr Kafeel Khan Under National Security Act

"We recognize the fundamental right to protest against the laws and no question to curtail it. The only thing we can look into is that it should not cause damage to someone's life," the Supreme Court maintained.

"Farmers have right to protest. We won't interfere with it but the manner of protest is something we will look into. We will ask Centre what is the manner of protest going on, to slightly alter it so that it doesn't affect the citizens' right of movement," the bench added.

“The committee will give a finding which should be followed. The protest can go on in the meanwhile,” the Chief Justice said. “A protest is constitutional till it does not destroy property or endanger life. Centre and farmers have to talk; We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give its side of story,” he added.

“The independent committee can have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union and others as members,” suggested SA Bobde.

He, however, asked farmers not to instigate violence or block a city.