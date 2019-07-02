New Delhi: Protests erupted in Jaipur after a seven-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person in Shastri Nagar area. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended internet mobile services in 13 police station areas of the city.

Jaipur divisional commissioner issued orders to mobile internet provider companies to suspend internet in Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhas Chowk, Brahmpuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh nagar and Sadar police stations. Security was also beefed up to prevent any untoward incident.

Yesterday, the minor was found near her house. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors referred her to J K Lone hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable.

After the incident came to light, a large number of people assembled outside Kanwatia hospital, where the girl was initially taken, following which additional policemen were deployed in the area. The angry mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets.

Speaking to PTI, a police official said,”The girl was kidnapped by a motorcycle-borne man and taken to a nearby place where she was raped.”

“We have deployed additional policemen in the area to maintain law and order. The situation is under control and efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” senior police officer Manoj Kumar said.

State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas visited the hospital today and enquired about the girl’s health. “This is a heinous crime. The culprit should be hanged. Police are making all efforts to nab the accused,” he told reporters.

(With agency inputs)