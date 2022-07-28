New Delhi: Twenty suspended Rajya Sabha members are on a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex from Wednesday. The MPs were later joined by four Congress MPs who have also been suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session. The Rajya Sabha MPs are holding the protest near the Gandhi statue and will stay at the site for 50 hours protesting against their suspension and demanding discussion on price rise.Also Read - 4 Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha For Entire Monsoon Session Over ‘Unruly Behaviour’

The 20 MPs, suspended over Monday and Tuesday, include seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Also Read - Monsoon Session Of Parliament 2022: What To Look Out For

As per reports, the leaders are sleeping under the sky, with their request for a tent being denied by the authorities, as no structures can be built, even temporarily inside the premises. The protesting MPs can, however, have been allowed to use the toilet in the bathroom of the Parliament library. Also Read - After Releasing 'Unparliamentary Words', Parliament Now Bans Pamphlets, Placards And Leaflets Inside Complex

As the protest continues, Opposition parties are taking turns to arrange regional cuisine for MPs on a 50-hour relay protest in show of solidarity and political strength. The parties have even come together to create a duty roster for the protest with every party taking responsibility for making arrangements, including food, for those sitting on the dharna. The roster is being circulated on a dedicated WhatsApp group, keeping everyone in the loop about the day’s arrangements.

List of regional food items the protesting MPs had on Wednesday inside the Parliament premises:

Idli-sambhar. Curd rice. Roti Daal Paneer Tandoori chicken. Gajar ka halwa. Fruits. Sandwiches.

On Thursday, the DMK would be in charge of breakfast, the TRS for lunch and the AAP would arrange dinner. The AAP was also in charge of erecting a tent for the MPs to shield them from the scorching sun but permission for it was denied by the authorities.