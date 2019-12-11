New Delhi: Starting from burning public buses to clash with police, the massive protests in Assam and Tripura have taken a violent turn for the third consecutive day. In the wake of the protests, Internet services in 10 districts of Assam will be suspended for the next 24 hours. From 7 PM on December 11 to 7 PM on December 12, people in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts of Assam will not be able to access the Internet.

Assam: Bus torched by protesters, near Janta Bhawan in Dispur, against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/yUAkYPjWtk — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

In Assam, massive protests erupted in different parts of the state on Wednesday and it forced the security forces resorting to lathi-charge on agitators in Dispur, Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat to disperse the protesters.

As per updates, at least 25 agitators, including women and some journalists and television crews, have been injured in the clashes.

Normal life in many parts of Assam was badly affected due to the agitations and cancellations of many trains and buses besides shutting down of shops and business establishments.