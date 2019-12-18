New Delhi: Amid growing incidents of violence in Delhi over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of the capital’s Jama Masjid has urged protesters to protest peacefully and also tried to explain that the act has nothing to do with the Muslim citizens of India.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, the Shahi Imam said, “To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, as keeping our emotions in control is the most important part.”

Trying to explain the difference between the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said that while the former has already become a law, the latter has only been announced and thus has not become a law.

Further trying to assuage the Muslim community’s apprehensions over the CAA, he said, “Under it, Muslim citizens of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India.”

Violent protests have taken place in Delhi against the legislation, which aims to give Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Paris from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. However, the exclusion of Muslims from the list is what has triggered protests across the country.