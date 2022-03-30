New Delhi: Hours after holding a protest at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital, BJP MP and Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from the Delhi chief minister and said until he issues an apology, the protests will continue. Giving details, Tejasvi Surya said the Yuva Morcha held the protest against the way Kejriwal mocked and made fun of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits in Vidhan Sabha.Also Read - 'Due to AAP's Victory in Punjab, BJP Wants to Murder Arvind Kejriwal', Claims Dy CM Manish Sisodia

The statement from the BJP Yuva Morcha president comes after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to ‘kill’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection. Also Read - RRR vs The Kashmir Files at Box Office Hindi: Rajamouli's Biggie Surpasses Vivek Agnihotri's Drama on Day 4 - Check Detailed Collection Report

He said this while addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal’s residence earlier in the day by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During the protest, CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the agitators. Also Read - Tickets of 'The Kashmir Files' Torn Inside Bihar Assembly by Opposition Leaders

Delhi | We held protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocked and made fun of massacre of Kashmiri Pandits (in Vidhan Sabha). We demand unconditional apology from him & until he issues an apology our protests will continue: BJP MP & Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya pic.twitter.com/307FngC6SE — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

“As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today’s attack on the chief minister’s house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this,” Sisodia alleged. He said the “life-threatening attack” on Kejriwal was “properly planned”.

The activists of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, staged a protest near Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines, demanding an apology from him for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits, with the AAP alleging vandalism during the demonstration.