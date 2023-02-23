Home

Protesters Pelt Stones, Storm Police Station With Swords In Punjab’s Amritsar

The agitators were gathered outside the police station to protest the arrest of Singh's aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan.

'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's supporters break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar.

Amritsar: The supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday stormed Ajnala Police Station in Punjab’s Amritsar and broke through the police barricades with swords and guns. They were gathered outside the police station to protest the arrest of Singh’s aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan.

Lovepreet Toofan, from Gurdaspur district, was arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and thrashing a man. His family members, however, said he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case.

Punjab | 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's supporters break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/HzqxM5TwRT — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Armed with swords, the protesters attacked police station and barged into Ajnala police station.

