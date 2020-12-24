New Delhi: At a time when the farmers have intensified their protests against the Centre’s new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will interact with them and will release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) via video-conferencing. Notably, he will be interacting with over nine crore farmers from six states and clarify the centre’s position on the farm laws. Also Read - Farmers from Baghpat Gave Letter in Support of Centre's Farm Laws: Agriculture Minister Tomar

The interaction of the PM with the farmers is part of efforts – spanning 100 press conferences and 700 meetings – to combat a nearly month-long protest against the farm laws by thousands of irate farmers and the opposition members.

Rs 18,000 crore for farmers

With the push of a button, PM Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families. During the event, the farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers.

The event with PM Modi comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Central government. The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.

Not happy with govt’s offer

Earlier in the day, the protesting farmer unions turned down the government’s offer for another round of talks and alleged that the government’s latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of the three recent farm laws in the agenda to resume the parley.

Furthermore, the farmer unions said the minimum support price (MSP) cannot be separated from the demand of repealing the contentious agriculture laws, asserting that the issue of a legal guarantee for the MSP is a key part of their agitation.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at three border points of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for the last 27 days, is likely to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the Centre’s letter and respond to it formally.

Another letter to farmers

The development comes after Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Vivek Aggarwal wrote to the protesting unions and invited them for fresh talks, but made it clear that it would not be “logical” to include in the agenda any new demand related to the MSP, which is out of the purview of the three new farm laws.

The government’s letter comes a day after the farmers asked it not to repeat the proposal of “meaningless” amendments that they have already rejected but to come up with a “concrete offer” in writing for the resumption of talks.

Congress leaders meet President

The Congress, meanwhile, stepped up its attack on the government and petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the laws, with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that democracy is only “imaginary” in India.

Gandhi met the President and handed over a memorandum stated to have been signed by 2 crore farmers and demanded a repeal of the laws, saying they will not benefit the farmers or labourers. The Centre has rejected the demand for repeal of the laws, saying the reforms are beneficial to farmers.

Congress leaders earlier staged a sit-in protest outside the party headquarters in the capital after they were prevented from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan. The leaders including Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the police for violating prohibitory orders.

Unyielding talks

Five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock, with the farmers insisting on a repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of the national capital for nearly a month now.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)