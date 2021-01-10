New Delhi: Slamming the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws at the Delhi borders, a Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader from Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday said that the farmers are relishing on chicken biryani and ‘conspiring to spread bird flu’. In a video statement released, he suggested that the agitators are “conspiring” to spread bird flu by consuming chicken at the protest sites. Also Read - Live India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4 Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates at SCG: Australia Declare, India Need 407 to Win

Triggering a controversy by lashing out at the protesting farmers BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said, "Some so-called farmers are agitating. These so-called farmers are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure. It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu."

"They are not protesting but enjoying picnic, relishing chicken, biryani, cashew, almonds and are availing all sorts of luxuries," he added.

He also alleged that the “so-called farmers are not worried about the country, enjoying picnic and luxuries besides relishing delicacies.”

The ruling Congress in the state reacted sharply to the remarks by the Kota’s Ramganjmandi MLA, terming his statement as shameful , which reflects the BJP’s ideology.

In his video, Dilawar lashed at the protesters and said, The so-called farmers involved in the agitation are not worried about the country.

There may be militants, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers and all these people want to ruin the country, Dilawar alleged.

The BJP MLA claimed that by consuming chicken and biryani at the agitation sites, they are conspiring to spread bird flu in the country.

If the government does not remove them by persuasion or force in the next few days, I can clearly anticipate bird flu assuming a terrible form in the country, Dilawar said.

The BJP MLA said he has urged the Union government to stop these people from assembling on roads and if they don’t agree, the government should take stern step to disperse them.

Reacting to the MLA’s remarks, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said his statement reflects the BJP’s ideology.

It is shameful for Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar to use words like militant, robber for farmers, Dotasra said in a tweet.