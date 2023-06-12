Home

‘MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao Mahapanchayat’: Protesting Farmers In Haryana’s Kurukshetra Block Highway To Delhi | Live

The "MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao Mahapanchayat", called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), was held at a grain market in Pipli close to National Highway-44.

New Delhi: After holding a Mahapanchayat to press for minimum support price for sunflower seed, the protesting farmers on Monday blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. The “MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao Mahapanchayat”, called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), was held at a grain market in Pipli close to National Highway-44. After the Mahapanchayat the farmers gathered on the highway, blocking it. Police were diverting traffic from other routes.

At the Mahapanchayat, farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana said the local administration had assured them of a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss their demands. “But now they say the chief minister has left Karnal”.

Here Are The Live Updates

