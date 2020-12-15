New Delhi: Slamming the Centre over its on dissenting voices in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that for Modi government “crony capitalists” are friends while all the others are enemies or nobodies like the protesting farmers are “Khalistani” terrorists. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Coronavirus Vaccine, Asks 'What Does PM Stand By'

The former Congress president tweeted saying, “For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And Crony capitalists are best friends.” Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Farmers Protest, Fires 'Suit-Boot' Jibe

Over the past few months, Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the NDA government over its policies various issues including farm laws, the economic condition of the country and the handling of COVID-19 situation.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government over the issue of deaths of protesting farmers, asking how many more ‘sacrifices have to be made’ before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the government.

Farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.