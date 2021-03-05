New Delhi: Farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws have decided to free toll plazas at multiple places on Saturday to mark hundred days of their agitation. Issuing a statement, spokesperson of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Jagtar Singh Bajwa said that the toll plazas will be freed in Dasna, Duhai, Baghpat, Dadri and Greater Noida. Also Read - TIME Magazine Features Women Leading India’s Farmers Protest on Its Cover | See Picture

While addressing a press conference at Ghazipur protest site, farmer leaders said their movement is far from over and they are “going strong”. Apart from this, they also said that the protesters have decided to observe March 6 as ‘Black Day’. The Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway will be blocked for five hours to mark hundred days of the agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha added. Also Read - Centre Targeting Those Supporting Farmers: Rahul Gandhi on I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap

100 days of agitation: Notably, the farmer agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws enters its hundredth day on Saturday. However, the marathon movement has sent out a message of unity, made “farmers visible once again” and brought them back on the political landscape of the country. Also Read - We Will Ask People To Vote Against BJP: Farmer Union Plans To Send Teams To Poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala

For over three months, the three Delhi border points at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur have transformed into townships occupied by thousands of farmers from different parts of the country, mainly Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Prepared to continue protest: Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said they are prepared to continue the protest as long as it is required. “We are completely prepared. Unless and until the government listens to us and meets our demands, we will not move from here,” Tikait, who is among the leaders at the forefront of the movement, told PTI.

Despite several rounds of talks between the government and the farmer unions, the two sides have failed to reach an agreement, and the farmers have refused to budge until the three laws are repealed. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Apprehension about farm laws: The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the “mandi” (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

However, according to the farmer leaders, the movement has achieved much beyond the immediate scope of the protest. It has evoked nationwide unity among farmers as well as recognised the contribution of women in farming.

International Women’s Day: To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, the protesting men will hand over charge of managing the protest sites to their female counterparts. The stage management will be taken care of by women only. Besides, the spokesperson for the farmer movement for that particular day will all be women, said Avtar Singh Mehma of the Krantikari Kisan Union.

Continuing the movement over such a long period has not been devoid of any setbacks. One of the major setbacks that the movement faced was the violence during the January 26 tractor parade.

Probe R-Day violence: In the meantime, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha sought a judicial probe into the violence that occurred on January 26 in Delhi during a tractor parade held by protesting farmers demanding the repeal of the Centre’s three contentious agriculture laws. The SKM’s legal panel also denounced the alleged repressive measures and violation of human rights by the Centre and the Delhi Police to foil the “peaceful” agitation of farmers at the borders of Delhi.

The panel also demanded scrapping of notices being issued to farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand “under the garb of joining investigation with intention to implicate them in false cases”.

(With inputs from agencies)