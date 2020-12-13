New Delhi: The farmer unions have announced a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border where scores of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three new agri laws since November 26. Also Read - A 'Pizza Langar' for Those Who Give Us Dough: Amritsar Youths Earn Praises for Distributing Pizzas to Protesting Farmers

“Farmers will be on one-day hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow. Dharnas will be held at all district headquarters,” said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chidoni at Singhu border. Also Read - 'Will Hold One-day Fast Tomorrow': Arvind Kejriwal in Solidarity With Protesting Farmers

“Government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, our protests will continue till our demands met,” said another farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka. “Our stand is clear, we want three farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together,” Kakka added.

Farmer leader Sandeep Giddu said the proposed indefinite hunger strike from December 19 has been cancelled for now, it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the workers of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) will observe a fast on Monday, in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

I appeal to AAP workers & supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/LstrQ7UMg4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

“On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on fast sharing the stage at Singhu border. We want the government to take back the three farm laws; we are not in the favour of the proposed amendments. The Centre wants to thwart our movement but we”ll continue it peacefully,” Sanyukta Kisan Andolan leader Kamal Preet Singh Pannu had said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with the farmers” call to block Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers” Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)