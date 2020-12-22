Farmers Protest Latest Update: Agitating farmers on Tuesday held a meeting to make their future course of action and decided to write to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till their demands are not met by the Indian government. Also Read - Haryana CM Khattar's Convoy Turns Around as Protesting Farmers Showed Black Flags and Blocked Road

“The UK PM is scheduled to visit India on 26th January. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the time farmers’ demands are not met by the Indian government,” Kulwant Singh Sandhu, farmer leader from Punjab, said at Singhu border. Also Read - Art in Protest: Two Students From Patiala Do Live Paintings at Singhu Border to Support Farmers' Agitation

Sandhu further stated that in today’s meeting, it was decided what decision will be taken on the proposal sent by the Centre. “The decision on Centre’s letter for talks will be taken on Wednesday,” Sandhu said at presser. Also Read - Farmers Block Delhi-Meerut Expressway With Tractors as Protest Intensifies at Ghazipur Border

Efforts are underway by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price as the protest at the border points have been going on for almost four weeks now.

On Monday, the farmers held a relay hunger strike at various protest sites in batches of 11.

In the letter to 40 union leaders, the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, Vivek Aggarwal, on Sunday asked them to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.

Owing to ongoing agitation, the Delhi Traffic Police said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. It advised commuters to take alternative routes through the Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.

Police said that as traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and the GTK road, people are suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, the GTK road and National Highway (NH) 44.

Those travelling to Haryana can go through the Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.