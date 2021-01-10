New Delhi: Hours after protesting farmers ransacked the venue of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ programme where Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to address people to highlight the benefits of the Centre’s three agriculture laws, the Haryana Chief Minister blamed Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni. Also Read - Haryana CM Cancels Kisan Mahapanchayat After Protesting Farmers Ransack Venue in Karnal

Accusing Charuni of trying to instigate people the CM said the Congress and Communist parties have a major role behind these agitations and that they are getting exposed.

If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Bharatiya Kisan Union chief) has been circulating since day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar https://t.co/BqHnnXpvGc
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a purported video of Charuni making an appeal to end the arrogance of the CM by not allowing him to address the mahapanchayat circulated on social media.

Questioning the reason behind the attack, the CM said that these people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn’t have such nature.

“Today’s incident gave a message to people, which was bigger than what I had intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn’t have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he’s sensible,” the CM said.

It's not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. I don't think people will tolerate violation of provisions given by Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress had attempted to finish democracy in 1975. At that time people identified their disgusting work & threw them out of power: Haryana CM https://t.co/hJnXjB5zeQ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

He further said that it is not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak.

Saying that people will not tolerate violation of provisions given by Dr BR Ambedkar, Khattar slammed the Congress accusing it of attempting to finish democracy in 1975.

At that time people identified their disgusting work and threw them out of power, he added.

Talking about freedom of expression, Khattar said that the government never stopped statements of these “alleged farmers and leaders” and despite COVID-19 arrangements were made for them.

The CM further said that the district administration had spoken to protesting farmers yesterday and they had agreed to hold a symbolic protest but no agitation.

All the preparations were made after trusting them and over 5,000 people were present at the event today but some misguided youths failed to keep their promise, he said.