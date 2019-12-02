New Delhi: Protesting against the suspension of mobile Internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for many months, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday said it will hold a ‘Jammu bandh’ on December 7.

Notably, mobile Internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 4 this year.

“We appeal to the people to participate in the peaceful bandh on December 7 against the authoritarian moves of the government,” JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

A day before the abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to snap the mobile Internet services in the Valley.

However, post-paid mobile services on all networks were restored in the Valley on October 14, nearly 72 days after they were snapped following the restrictions. Nearly 40 lakh post-paid mobile phones were made operational from October 14.

Accusing the government of suppressing the aspirations of the people of Jammu region, JKNPP chairman said it was an insult to the people of Jammu who were subjected to Internet gag and communication blockade.

“Students preparing for general and competitive exams were the worst sufferers with unemployed educated youth also facing insurmountable problems in the absence of Internet services,” he said, adding, “Traders have also been hit hard and sustained losses worth several hundreds of crores of rupees.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 20 had said in Lok Sabha that snapping Internet services in the Valley was necessary keeping in mind the security concerns of the country. He also had said that the communication blockade will be lifted up in the valley when the local authorities feel it fit.

