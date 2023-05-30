ZEE Sites

  Wrestlers Give 5-day Time to Centre, Not to Immerse Medals Today | LIVE
India’s top wrestlers on Tuesday hurled their medals into the river Ganges as they demand the arrest of the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over sexual harassment allegations.

Updated: May 30, 2023 7:31 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Protesting Wrestlers To ‘Immerse’ Their Medals In Ganges, Reach Haridwar

New Delhi: India’s top wrestlers on Tuesday hurled their medals into the river Ganges as they demand the arrest of the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over sexual harassment allegations. In a joint statement issued on Tuesday intensifying their month-old protest, the wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, spelled out their next step.

“We are going to immerse these medals into river Ganga … The more sacred we consider the Ganga, the more sacredly we had achieved these medals by toiling hard. These medals are sacred for the whole country and the right place should be in the Ganga itself,” said their statement in Hindi. “These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after immersing them into the Ganga today,” it said.

Live Updates

  • 7:20 PM IST

    Don’t use religious site for protest, politics: Ganga Aarti Samiti to Protesting Wrestlers

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as it is a “national monument and not a site for demonstrations”: Delhi Police

  • 6:58 PM IST

    Farmer leader Naresh Tikait arrives at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri

  • 6:48 PM IST

  • 6:42 PM IST

    ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans being raised as people come out in support of the wrestlers

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Anil Kumble comes out in support of protesting wrestlers

  • 6:25 PM IST

  • 6:20 PM IST

  • 6:19 PM IST

    Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra extended his support to protesting wrestlers

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Top wrestlers bid a final goodbye to their medals in protest against wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

