Wrestlers Give 5-day Time to Centre, Not to Immerse Medals Today | LIVE

India’s top wrestlers on Tuesday hurled their medals into the river Ganges as they demand the arrest of the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over sexual harassment allegations.

New Delhi: India’s top wrestlers on Tuesday hurled their medals into the river Ganges as they demand the arrest of the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over sexual harassment allegations. In a joint statement issued on Tuesday intensifying their month-old protest, the wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, spelled out their next step.

“We are going to immerse these medals into river Ganga … The more sacred we consider the Ganga, the more sacredly we had achieved these medals by toiling hard. These medals are sacred for the whole country and the right place should be in the Ganga itself,” said their statement in Hindi. “These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after immersing them into the Ganga today,” it said.

