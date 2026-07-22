‘Protesters are not terrorists, they are our future’: Rahul Gandhi demands apology from Centre over lathi charge on students

Condemning the recent police action against student protesters, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that young students voicing their demands represent India's future and must not be treated like terrorists

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a significant statement a day after being detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the lathi charge on protestors, saying that the ‘protesters are not terrorists, they are our future’. Making a direct attack on the central government, the Congress leader has demanded an apology from the central government for the attack on students during the July 20 protest in New Delhi.

What did Congress leader Rahul Gandhi say on student protest?

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “They (students) have some demands-

1. The first demand completely legitimate demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan, who has failed as an education minister who is known to be corrupt, should be relieved of his duties. 100% legitimate demand. Nothing wrong with it. He has shown India and the world that he is incapable of running this system. Exam leaks are happening one after the other.

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#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “They (students) have some demands- 1. The first demand completely legitimate demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan, who has failed as an education minister who is known to be corrupt, should be relieved of his… pic.twitter.com/a4cJlJ3BVq — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

2. Second demand is that very single person who raised a finger on our students and it doesn’t matter who is the people who ordered it and the people who executed it should be made accountable.

3. Third thing is that the man who is running this entire system, the man who is finally accountable to all this, should have the decency to apologise to the students for what has happened. “This gentleman, Dharmendra Pradhan has literally destroyed India’s biggest asset… Our education system have been wiped out and so we fully support these demands and we fully support every single student who’s on the streets” he says

Also read: ‘Govt ‘not averse’ to talks with protesters’: What is Modi government’s stance on CJP protest?

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “We are 100% in agreement with what every single student is feeling, what every single student is doing. And there must be some consequences to what has been done some days ago. It is not their fault.”