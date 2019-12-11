New Delhi: All examinations of Gauhati University scheduled for December 11 have been postponed in the wake of the widespread protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. This is the second consecutive postponement and Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University had already rescheduled examinations of December 10.

Gauhati University students held a candlelight march against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Assam is not a dumping ground for refugees and illegal immigrants. We the people of Assam are against #CAB and will never allow implementing it in Assam.This video is just a preview of what we can do#AssamAgainstCAB#AssamRejectsCAB#IndiaRejectsCAB #SaveNE#GauhatiUniversity pic.twitter.com/ZGVwd5qF0i — Dipika Sarmah (@im_dipika) December 9, 2019

All Assam Students’ Union and the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) called for a shutdown which paralysed normal life on Tuesday. The strike coincided with the bandh called by Left-leaning organisations, including the SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF and AISA. Huge processions were taken out in different areas of Guwahati, with protesters raising slogans against the emotive legislation.

In Dibrugarh, bandh supporters clashed with CISF personnel. Three protesters sustained injuries as they tried to prevent workers of Oil India Ltd (OIL) from entering their offices in Duliajan. Train services across Assam were affected.

In Tripura, a two-month-old child died as the ambulance carrying the infant got stuck in a road blockade in Tripura, which saw violent protests in which 40 people were left injured.

The bandh threw normal life out of gear in Dhalai, West Tripura and Khowai districts with residents remaining indoors while attendance in offices was thin, he said.

The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) observed a total shutdown in the state from 3 am to 6 pm, with the organisation warning that it would intensify its agitation if the bill was not immediately withdrawn.

(With Agency Inputs)