New Delhi: Amid escalating protests in the national capital over Citizenship Amendment Act, Saket Court in Delhi sent six accused to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Sunday violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The Delhi Police had on Monday night arrested 10 people with criminal background for allegedly indulging in violence that broke out outside the prestigious university during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march, on Sunday. The violence led to an on-campus police crackdown that worsened the situation ten folds.

The police are interrogating the arrested, and also identifying others involved in the incident. After facing immense criticism for taking adverse steps on students, the Delhi Police issued a statement claiming none of the arrested were students.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised Delhi Police and compared the Jamia violence with Jallianwala Bagh incident. “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a ‘Yuva bomb’. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students.”

Jamia Millia campus had virtually turned into a battlefield after police forces entered the gates and used force on unarmed students who were holding protests against Centre’s contentious move. The agitation turned sour and led to violence and arson in which at least four DTC buses, 10 police bikes and over 100 private vehicles were vandalised.

Hours later, a similar crackdown was launched by the Aligarh Police on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, who too had gathered against the CAA for days, and raised their agitation to protest against the crackdown at Jamia.

The twin crackdowns triggered nationwide outrage with protests not just at other universities across the country, but also by opposition leaders who stood in solidarity with Jamia and AMU students.