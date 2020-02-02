New Delhi: Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded the Election Commission (EC) ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Delhi poll campaigns over provocative speeches, the BJP leader headed another rally where he alleged that Shaheen Bagh protest is “just an excuse”.

Addressing a rally at Badarpur area in Delhi, Adityanath said that protests like the one at Shaheen Bagh are just another attempt of the Kejriwal government to create anarchy. “Arvind Kejriwal and his aides, while being in the Government, are trying to create anarchy in Delhi by orchestrating incidents like Shaheen Bagh,” he said

“Protest at Shaheen Bagh is just an excuse, what they really wanted to protest against was the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, and construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya,” the UP CM added.

Earlier today, the AAP had charged against Adityanath and demanded an FIR after he alleged that protestors in Shaheen Bagh are those who support terrorists in Kashmir and raise slogans of ‘Azaadi‘. Hitting out at the Kejriwal government in Delhi, the BJP leader had said in his Rohini rally that the AAP “supplies biryani” to Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Yogi Adityanath was also heavily criticised for giving his seal of approval to the derogatory ‘Goli se‘ advice to deal with dissenters of the Modi government. While addressing his first rally in Delhi on Saturday, the UP chief was caught on camera for provoking a crowd to chant the slogan “boli se nahi manega toh goli se toh maan hi jayega“.

He became the third key campaigner, after Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Parvesh Verma, to give out the ‘use bullets’ idea.