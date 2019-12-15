New Delhi: As the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 have entered almost a week now in Assam, two more deaths were on Sunday reported in Guwahati. With the latest two deaths, the total toll in the protests has gone up to four now. The two protesters were said to have died in police firing during the agitation.

On Friday, two people had died in police firing in Guwahati. As per updates, nearly 26 people had received bullet injuries during the demonstrations. The injured are, however, undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The development comes after curfew was relaxed in Guwahati and in some parts of Dibrugarh for the second consecutive day on Sunday. It was relaxed in Guwahati from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Prior to this, it was first lifted in Guwahati, Dibrugarh West, Naharkatia, Tenughat and some other places on Saturday from 7 AM to 4 PM.

As per the update from Assam Police, the situation was better than Saturday. “The situation is improving gradually. It is better than yesterday. I think the situation will further improve,” Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Debraj Upadhyay told IANS.

To bring the situation under control, heavy security forces have been deployed to ensure there was no further violence happening in the city.

As per updates from the police, over 159 people were detained and 48 have been sent to jail custody, while the remaining have been 111 released

After the curfew was released, people were seen coming out and doing shopping at several places such as Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road in Guwahati.