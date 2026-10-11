‘Protests still ongoing’: CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka makes big statement in Delhi press conference

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated in a Delhi press conference that ongoing protests and democratic agitation will continue.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka addresses a press conference outside the Press Club of Kolkata (PTI)

Delhi CJP protest: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has intensified protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision drive. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka praised former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Manik Sarkar, and Pinarayi Vijayan for joining students and youth on the streets. Amid ongoing demonstrations, Ranka reported widespread detentions and physical assaults targeting CJP colleagues, SFI teams, and AISF members, vowing that the democratic battle will continue. Here are all the details you need to know about what CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said in press conference.

What CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said in press conference?

“We sincerely appreciate the way four former Chief Ministers—Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Manik Sarkar, and Pinarayi Vijayan—took to the streets yesterday. We are deeply grateful for the battle they waged alongside the country’s students and youth to safeguard our democracy, and we hope that all such organizations and political parties will continue to fight this battle together in the future. The protests are still ongoing. Even today, several colleagues from CJP have been detained and subjected to physical assault. The entire SFI team was detained today. Many members of AISF have also faced detention and assault over the past few days…”, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said during a press conference.

#WATCH | Delhi: During a press conference, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, “We sincerely appreciate the way four former Chief Ministers—Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Manik Sarkar, and Pinarayi Vijayan—took to the streets yesterday. We are deeply grateful for the battle they waged alongside the country’s students and youth to safeguard our democracy, and we hope that all such organizations and political parties will continue to fight this battle together in the future. The protests are still ongoing. Even today, several colleagues from CJP have been detained and subjected to physical assault. The entire SFI team was detained today. Many members of AISF have also faced detention and assault over the past few days…” — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

Over 100 detained as CJP protest in Delhi enters second day

Over 100 protesters were detained on Sunday as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar, with several seen being dragged into police buses, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day amid heavy security deployment across Delhi. Members of several student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters, were detained while trying to march to Jantar Mantar from different parts of the capital.

Visuals showed protesters marching through Connaught Place’s Inner Circle and near Rajiv Chowk, raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrators could be heard shouting, “Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do, isteefa do”.

(With inputs from agencies)