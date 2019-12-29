New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra has showered praise on his wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a day after she was allegedly manhandled by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

“I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief,” Robert Vadra tweeted.

Vadra also lambasted the UP police and claimed that Priyanka fell down when one woman cop pushed her.

“I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she traveled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri,” he claimed.

He also shared a video along with his tweet wherein Priyanka can be seen speeding away on party worker’s scooter.

Notably, Priyanka had alleged that she was manhandled by the police and ‘grabbed by the neck’, when she was on her way to the house of retired police officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested after taking part in the protests against the citizenship law.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha also raised question on the alleged incident. In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also said that this was no way to do “damage control”.

“First, you removed / downsized the security of VIPs, slowly but surely increased your security, then removed the SPG cover of the Gandhi family & now, the UP Police under your Government’s instructions dealt with her in most shameful manner. If the daughter of the Nehru-Gandhi family could be treated this way, “dread to think what commoners would face,” Sinha said in a series of tweets.